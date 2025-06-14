Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 12,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.01, for a total value of $3,307,026.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,411.31. This represents a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total value of $9,925,765.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,387,407.20. The trade was a 23.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $263.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.21 and a 52 week high of $277.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.11.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

