Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.4%

ENB stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.98.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.679 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.69%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.