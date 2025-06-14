Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 10,105 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,478 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,105 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 53,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,019 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 40,543 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

