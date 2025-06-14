Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,388 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of OXY opened at $46.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.