Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,775 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Newport Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 454.6% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 143,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average of $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $59.83.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.