Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 248 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth $1,852,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sunoco by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth $17,739,000. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sunoco from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Sunoco Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:SUN opened at $53.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average of $55.49. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.62. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $59.88.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.48). Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.8976 dividend. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.68%.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

