Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 431 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,786,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,763,000 after buying an additional 40,049 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $450,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $57.30 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $61.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.83.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.