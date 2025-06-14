Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 527 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 569.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYF opened at $114.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.07 and its 200-day moving average is $113.21. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.90.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

