Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 692 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 28,744 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.54. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.