Wedbush Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Oklo alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OKLO. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Oklo from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oklo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oklo

Oklo Price Performance

Shares of OKLO opened at $63.69 on Thursday. Oklo has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $71.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Oklo will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 35,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $889,429.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,033,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,494,059.15. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Jansen acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Oklo during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Oklo during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Oklo during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.