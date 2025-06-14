Wedbush Issues Negative Forecast for GameStop Earnings

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GameStop in a report released on Wednesday, June 11th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GameStop’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $732.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.23 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.45%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

GameStop Stock Up 0.2%

GameStop stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. GameStop has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 123.20 and a beta of -0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in GameStop by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in GameStop by 100.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of GameStop by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other GameStop news, CEO Ryan Cohen bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $10,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,347,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,845,995.10. This trade represents a 1.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $105,598.11. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,663 shares in the company, valued at $848,547.39. This trade represents a 11.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 515,000 shares of company stock worth $11,140,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Further Reading

