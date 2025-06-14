White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 96.4% from the May 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

White Gold Trading Up 2.7%

OTCMKTS:WHGOF opened at $0.20 on Friday. White Gold has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.

About White Gold

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

