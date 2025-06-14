William Blair Increases Earnings Estimates for Stitch Fix

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 11th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Stitch Fix Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $3.96 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $510.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 32.71% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,601,000 after buying an additional 164,089 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) sold 1,370,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $6,415,957.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,608,822 shares in the company, valued at $49,649,286.96. This trade represents a 11.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Casey O’connor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 575,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,295.20. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Stories

