Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 145.2% from the May 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wolters Kluwer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.
Wolters Kluwer Price Performance
Wolters Kluwer Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $1.3372 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Wolters Kluwer’s previous dividend of $0.77. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%.
About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.
