Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Down 81.7% in May

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the May 15th total of 45,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Xcelerate Stock Up 1.0%
OTCMKTS:XCRT opened at $0.02 on Friday. Xcelerate has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.
Xcelerate Company Profile
