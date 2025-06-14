Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Down 81.7% in May

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the May 15th total of 45,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Get Xcelerate alerts:

Xcelerate Stock Up 1.0%

OTCMKTS:XCRT opened at $0.02 on Friday. Xcelerate has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

Xcelerate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Xcelerate Inc acquires engineering/patents and applies to early-stage medical technology companies. The company engages in the formulation, packaging and marketing of consumer health and beauty, and clinically tested skin care products; development of artificial intelligence and virtual health technology to assist patients; owning and licensing the rights to various forms of medical equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Xcelerate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcelerate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.