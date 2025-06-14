Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited (OTCMKTS:YZOFF) Short Interest Update

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited (OTCMKTS:YZOFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS YZOFF opened at C$1.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.03. Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock has a twelve month low of C$1.03 and a twelve month high of C$1.03.

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of optical fiber preforms, cables, and related products in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. The company offers cutting edge products; coating and coloring ink; communication optical fibers; submarine optical cables; optical transceivers; coaxial cables; fiber distribution frame, cabinet, terminal panel, and cable distribution box; and specialty fiber, cable, components, assemblies, optical, and modules.

