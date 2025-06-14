Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Yara International ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Yara International ASA Stock Performance

Yara International ASA Cuts Dividend

Shares of YARIY stock opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 651.53 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.1846 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

