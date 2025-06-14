YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY) Shares Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDYGet Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.12 and last traded at $16.21. 2,787,858 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 2,143,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 38,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter.

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NVDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Nvidia stock (NVDA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

