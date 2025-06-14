Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Yokogawa Electric Price Performance
Shares of Yokogawa Electric stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. Yokogawa Electric has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.63.
