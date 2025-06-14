Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Yokogawa Electric Price Performance

Shares of Yokogawa Electric stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. Yokogawa Electric has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.63.

About Yokogawa Electric

Further Reading

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation, and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Russia, Europe, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through Industrial Automation and Control Business, Measuring Instruments Business, New Business, and Other segments.

