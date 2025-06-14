Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,881 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 135,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 32,102 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,914,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $3,022,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 291,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

WBD stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

