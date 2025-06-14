Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 734 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of REG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,262,425,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,374,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,854 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,781,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,155,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,363,000 after acquiring an additional 734,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 776,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,408,000 after acquiring an additional 449,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $301,205.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,518.36. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Regency Centers Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $60.64 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.53.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $370.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.64 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.02%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

