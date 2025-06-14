Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 92 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $149,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,960.64. This trade represents a 14.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $187,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,941. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $182.29 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.73 and a fifty-two week high of $206.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on Texas Roadhouse and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.71.

View Our Latest Report on Texas Roadhouse

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.