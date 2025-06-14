Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,061 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in UDR by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in UDR by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in UDR by 47.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on UDR from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

UDR Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of UDR stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 164.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.83. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $419.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.23 million. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 491.43%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

