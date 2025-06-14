Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $117.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $157.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CORT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $25,504.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,765.22. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $120,078.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,017,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,550,692.71. This represents a 0.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,325 shares of company stock valued at $30,509,238 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.