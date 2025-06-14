Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.53.

NYSE GPK opened at $21.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Graphic Packaging announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 23.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

