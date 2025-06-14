Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0%

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. The company had revenue of $264.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HALO. Morgan Stanley cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Leerink Partners cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $32,217.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,567.40. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.