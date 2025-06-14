Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,752,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,250,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 460,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,524,000 after purchasing an additional 266,715 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,190,000. Finally, Advent International L.P. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 217,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,616,000 after buying an additional 75,151 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.94, for a total transaction of $99,731.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,974.08. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $323.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.09 and a 200-day moving average of $332.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.47. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.04 and a 52-week high of $405.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $417.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $397.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.40.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

