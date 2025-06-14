Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in Hologic by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 130,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Hologic by 280.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hologic by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after buying an additional 53,762 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $64.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average of $64.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 5,445 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,781.80. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stephens dropped their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.42.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

