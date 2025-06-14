Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 201.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:CNP opened at $36.29 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded CenterPoint Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CenterPoint Energy

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.