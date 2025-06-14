Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $724,971,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,988,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,233 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,381,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,191 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,941,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,293,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,335 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $52.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.39. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $82.68. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.