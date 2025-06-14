Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in CDW by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in CDW by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in CDW by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $7,423,162.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,293,382.02. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $5,375,553.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,887,099.30. This trade represents a 43.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $170.42 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $137.31 and a 12 month high of $241.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.10 and its 200-day moving average is $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.19. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.71.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

