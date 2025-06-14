Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UAL. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in United Airlines by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.
United Airlines Stock Down 4.4%
UAL opened at $74.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.64.
View Our Latest Analysis on UAL
United Airlines Profile
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Airlines
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Upstart Stock’s Bull Case Just Got a Lot Stronger
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Higher Gulf Oil Output Puts These Energy Names in Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.