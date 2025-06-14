Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UAL. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in United Airlines by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

UAL opened at $74.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.64.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

