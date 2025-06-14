Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 357.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 26,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $6,170,000.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total value of $1,680,884.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,382,134.60. This trade represents a 18.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,525. This trade represents a 36.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $304.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $173.00 and a 12-month high of $329.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.95.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Insulet from $234.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $322.00 price target on Insulet in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.41.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

