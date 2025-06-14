Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,352 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.26. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. Edison International has a 12-month low of $47.86 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.89.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

