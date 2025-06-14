Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 456 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $74.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.98. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $169.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.77 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 30.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ADC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays set a $77.00 target price on Agree Realty and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. BTIG Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADC

Agree Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.