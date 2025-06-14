Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,229 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NRG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $7,725,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,471.50. This represents a 47.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $151.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $162.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.04 and its 200 day moving average is $109.62.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.90. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 48.96%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.39%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

