Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,271 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Financial Advisors boosted its position in New York Times by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in New York Times by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in New York Times by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NYT. Wall Street Zen raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on New York Times from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

Shares of NYT opened at $55.58 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $58.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $635.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.99 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William Bardeen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $142,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at $950,595.41. This trade represents a 13.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $224,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,826.42. This trade represents a 12.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,490 shares of company stock worth $479,728 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

