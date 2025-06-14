Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,315 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Aramark alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 199,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 59,225 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 723,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Aramark by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average of $37.05. Aramark has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $42.49.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARMK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARMK

Aramark Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.