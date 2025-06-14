Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 201 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAIA. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Saia by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Saia by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $1,324,000.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $260.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.28 and a 200-day moving average of $393.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.12 and a 1-year high of $624.55.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.91). Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $787.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIA. Wolfe Research cut Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stephens cut Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $515.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $250.00 target price on Saia in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.84.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

