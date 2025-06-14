Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 255 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $241.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $200.98 and a 12-month high of $252.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.10 and its 200 day moving average is $222.51.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.77%.

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $3,208,026.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,909.76. The trade was a 53.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total value of $4,275,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,945.60. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.83.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

