Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 388 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,510,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $737,162,000 after buying an additional 406,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $704,238,000 after buying an additional 24,617 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $685,441,000 after purchasing an additional 870,849 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in State Street by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,602,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $547,636,000 after purchasing an additional 561,773 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in State Street by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,148,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,166,000 after purchasing an additional 563,790 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $96.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.06. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In related news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,154.88. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on STT. Bank of America boosted their price target on State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Cfra Research downgraded State Street from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on State Street and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.54.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

