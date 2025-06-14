Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 515 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Global Payments by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Down 4.7%

GPN stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.78.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.