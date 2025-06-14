Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 555 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $5,130,003.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,922,025.28. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYV. Macquarie raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna set a $165.00 price objective on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.35.

Shares of LYV opened at $138.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.81 and a 52 week high of $157.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

