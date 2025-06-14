Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter worth $623,493,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Loews by 10,114.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 672,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,776,000 after acquiring an additional 665,558 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Loews by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,499,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,983,000 after acquiring an additional 217,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Loews by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,476,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,087,000 after acquiring an additional 210,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Loews by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,423,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,549,000 after acquiring an additional 207,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $792,950.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,575.92. The trade was a 21.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $88.57 on Friday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $73.15 and a twelve month high of $92.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

