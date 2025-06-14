Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,214,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,217,000 after buying an additional 327,479 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,788,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,304,000 after buying an additional 933,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,763,000 after buying an additional 117,327 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,376,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,911,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,712,000 after purchasing an additional 845,031 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of MLI opened at $74.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.16. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $96.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terry Hermanson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $743,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,440,095.88. This trade represents a 9.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 16,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $1,210,841.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,117.90. This trade represents a 29.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,613 shares of company stock worth $2,198,600 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.