Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,663,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,732,000 after buying an additional 226,275 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,829,000 after purchasing an additional 76,987 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,012,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,724,000 after purchasing an additional 499,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,695,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,017,000 after purchasing an additional 102,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 9,113.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,187,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,895 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $61.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $66.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

