Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,685,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,339 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $269,524,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 29,094.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,216,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,368 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $59,206,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 756.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,317,000 after purchasing an additional 263,585 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $815,234.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,624.14. This represents a 62.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.64.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE opened at $225.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.51. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.13 and a 52-week high of $236.02.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Recommended Stories

