Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,717,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,509,000 after buying an additional 33,139 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,994,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,014,000 after buying an additional 231,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,804,000 after buying an additional 71,707 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Donaldson by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,209,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,795,000 after buying an additional 367,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Donaldson by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,804,000 after buying an additional 129,189 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,159,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,656.92. The trade was a 48.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 28,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,972,770.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,279.48. This represents a 50.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DCI opened at $68.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.45 and a one year high of $78.95.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $940.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.02 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

