Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.68.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTEK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TTEK

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.