Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 330,400 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the May 15th total of 897,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Zion Oil & Gas Stock Up 11.9%
Zion Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. Zion Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.27.
About Zion Oil & Gas
